The race start and finish at Protea Heights Academy, Helling way, Protea Heights. Please come early as parking, however sufficient parking are around the school grounds.

This New Route Start in an incline for ±30m, thereafter the race has lots of downs, with snippets of short climbs for ±6Km. thereafter the route is Flat for ± 5 Kms and then it challenge you with subtle climbs back, where you will finish on the school grounds. Parts of the new route goes into the old Fairbridgemall route, however there significant changes to keep you guessing and challenge you during the race. The design of this route is to test you endurance, so that you can have enjoyable 15Km experience and come back for more year after year.

Medals to the first 1 500 finishers. There will be a lucky draw with spot prizes.

Starting times: 15km: 7:15am; 6km: 7:20am.

Enter on race day, from 5:45am.

Walkers and wheelchair users welcome.

Details Date Event Type Area 15 July 2017 Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race Western Cape, Western Province Distance Venue Cost 15km, 6-9km, Other Distances Protea Heights Academy- Helling way- Protea Heights 15km: Licensed Athlete R55; Unlicensed Athlete R85; 6km: R20 Contact Details William Swartbooi | 084 247 7170 | willden@telkomsa.net