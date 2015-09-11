Race name

Kinetic Night Trail Run (March #2)

Night trail run with a headlight.

Prizes for category winners.

Starting times: 8km: 7:30pm & 4km: 7:40pm.

Pre-entries, available on www.kinetic-events.co.za, close the Sunday before the event, at midnight.  You can also enter on the night, from 6 – 7:20pm at registration.

Walkers are welcome. No dogs allowed.

Details
Date Event Type Area
29 March 2017 Trail Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
4km, 8km Woodmead Country Club - Johannesburg R70 (R100 late entry)
Contact Details
Heidi Muller | 082 564 6468 | heidi@kineticgear.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Thowetsi Kotelo

    hello, am individual am not under any team so, am allowed to participate on a Run.