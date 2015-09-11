Kinetic Night Trail Run (March #2)
Night trail run with a headlight.
Prizes for category winners.
Starting times: 8km: 7:30pm & 4km: 7:40pm.
Pre-entries, available on www.kinetic-events.co.za, close the Sunday before the event, at midnight. You can also enter on the night, from 6 – 7:20pm at registration.
Walkers are welcome. No dogs allowed.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|29 March 2017
|Trail
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|4km, 8km
|Woodmead Country Club - Johannesburg
|R70 (R100 late entry)
|Contact Details
|Heidi Muller | 082 564 6468 | heidi@kineticgear.co.za
Got something to say?
-
Thowetsi Kotelo