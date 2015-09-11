Race name

Filter Upcoming Events

    • All Types
    • All Types
    • Adventure Race
    • Beach Run
    • Biathlon
    • Colour Run
    • Comrades Qualifier
    • Cross Country
    • Cycle
    • Duathlon
    • Entertainment
    • Fun Run
    • Hike
    • Mountain Biking
    • Multisport
    • Obstacle Course
    • Off-Road Run
    • Orienteering
    • Pub Run
    • Relay
    • Road Run
    • Seminar
    • Stage Race
    • Swim
    • Track and Field
    • Trail
    • Training Run
    • Triathlon
    • Ultra Self Support
    • Walk
    • Wheelchair Race
    • All Distances
    • All Distances
    • 1-4km
    • 10km
    • 11-14km
    • 12km
    • 13-15km
    • 14km
    • 15km
    • 16-20km
    • 16km
    • 20km
    • 21.1km
    • 21km
    • 22-41km
    • 22km
    • 25km
    • 30km
    • 30km
    • 32km
    • 35km
    • 3km
    • 4.9km
    • 42.2km
    • 42.2km and up
    • 44km
    • 4km
    • 5-6km
    • 56km
    • 5km
    • 6-9km
    • 60km
    • 6km
    • 7-9km
    • 80km
    • 8km
    • 9km
    • Other Distances
    • See description
    • All Areas
    • All Areas
    • Boland
    • Border
    • Botswana
    • Central North West
    • Eastern Cape
    • Eastern Province
    • Far North
    • Free State
    • Gauteng
    • International
    • KwaZulu-Natal
    • Lesotho
    • Limpopo
    • Madagascar
    • Mauritius
    • Mpumalanga
    • Namibia
    • North West
    • Northern Cape
    • South Western Districts
    • Swaziland
    • Western Cape
    • Western Province
    • Zimbabwe
    • Start Date
    • End Date

East London Pacers 10km

The race follows a moderate route, starting with 2km uphill, before a flat section and 2km downhill to the finish.

Unique Fact: Run through pleasant, clean and green suburbs of Beacon Bay.

Starting time: 10km: 6:30am.

Goodie Bags for first 350 finishers and lucky draws will be held at the end of the race

Pre-entries, available at local sports stores, will close on 21 April at 3pm. You can also enter at Beacon Bay Country Club on Thursday 20 April and Friday 21 April, from 5:30 – 7pm, or on race morning, from 5:30 am, but pre-entries are preferable.  People needing Temporary licences can only enter at Beacon Bay Country Club, not at sports shops.

Walkers are welcome.

Details
Date Event Type Area
22 April 2017 Road Run, Walk Border, Eastern Cape
Distance Venue Cost
10km Beacon Bay Country Club (next to the river) - Beaconhurst Drive - Beacon Bay 10km: R60, Temp licence: R15
Contact Details
Sharonne Dewing | 083 318 3853 | sharonne@dispatch.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Enoch

    When are the results coming out?

    • Tandokazi

      I m trying to see the results of 10km

  • Simon Poni EMantlaneni Loc

    I just to say i will be there and i would do better than before.