East London Pacers 10km
The race follows a moderate route, starting with 2km uphill, before a flat section and 2km downhill to the finish.
Unique Fact: Run through pleasant, clean and green suburbs of Beacon Bay.
Starting time: 10km: 6:30am.
Goodie Bags for first 350 finishers and lucky draws will be held at the end of the race
Pre-entries, available at local sports stores, will close on 21 April at 3pm. You can also enter at Beacon Bay Country Club on Thursday 20 April and Friday 21 April, from 5:30 – 7pm, or on race morning, from 5:30 am, but pre-entries are preferable. People needing Temporary licences can only enter at Beacon Bay Country Club, not at sports shops.
Walkers are welcome.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|22 April 2017
|Road Run, Walk
|Border, Eastern Cape
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km
|Beacon Bay Country Club (next to the river) - Beaconhurst Drive - Beacon Bay
|10km: R60, Temp licence: R15
|Contact Details
|Sharonne Dewing | 083 318 3853 | sharonne@dispatch.co.za
