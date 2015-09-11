The race follows a moderate route, starting with 2km uphill, before a flat section and 2km downhill to the finish.

Unique Fact: Run through pleasant, clean and green suburbs of Beacon Bay.

Starting time: 10km: 6:30am.

Goodie Bags for first 350 finishers and lucky draws will be held at the end of the race

Pre-entries, available at local sports stores, will close on 21 April at 3pm. You can also enter at Beacon Bay Country Club on Thursday 20 April and Friday 21 April, from 5:30 – 7pm, or on race morning, from 5:30 am, but pre-entries are preferable. People needing Temporary licences can only enter at Beacon Bay Country Club, not at sports shops.

Walkers are welcome.

Details Date Event Type Area 22 April 2017 Road Run, Walk Border, Eastern Cape Distance Venue Cost 10km Beacon Bay Country Club (next to the river) - Beaconhurst Drive - Beacon Bay 10km: R60, Temp licence: R15 Contact Details Sharonne Dewing | 083 318 3853 | sharonne@dispatch.co.za