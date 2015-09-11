Race name

Durban City Marathon

The City of Durban as the sporting destination in South Africa will see KwaZulu/Natal Athletics hosting the Durban City Marathon on 8 May 2016. This exciting event offers the opportunity for runners and walkers to experience the best of the City of Durban on a route of a true Big City Marathon with full road closure.

The race date makes the 42.2 Km an ideal Comrades Marathon qualifier and as the event is timed with the ChampionChip system, Comrades Marathon entrants will automatically have their results updated to their Comrades Marathon Entry for qualifying and seeding purposes.

Fact: This is a Comrades qualifier.

FULL road closure!

Starting times: 42.2km & 21.1km: 5:30am; 10km: 6am.

First Male gets R100 000; First female: R100 000.  Any  male who breaks 2 hours 8 minutes gets R50 000; any female who breaks 2 hours 27 minutes gets R50 000

Pre-entries, available on https://durbancitymarathon2016.myactiveonline.co.za. Late Entries will be taken at King’s Park Stadium.

Details
Date Event Type Area
09 April 2017 Road Run KwaZulu-Natal
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 42.2km King’s Park Athletic Stadium - 41 Walter Gilbert Road - corner of NMR Avenue and Walter Gilbert - Durban
Contact Details
Dees Govender 083 785 4333 / 031 404 6287

Got something to say?

  • Marq

    Full Road closure means we cannot get to do our sport any time for the the whole day.
    Well done selfish runner types.

  • Robin

    How do i register for this race?