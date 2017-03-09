702 Walk the Talk
When do entries close?
Entries are open to the first 50 000 paid entries up to 2 June 2017
What is the age limit for the walk?
5km – no age limit
8km – no age limit
15km – 14 years and above
What time does the walk start?
15km – 07:00
8km – 09:00
5km – 11:00
Can we enter as a team?
Yes, team entries are welcome, a team is 10 or more people and can be entered online www.walkthetalk.co.za by clicking on “create a team”
Team entries close on 19 May 2017
How long do I have to make payment?
You need to pay asap because an entry without payment is invalid. We only accept the first 50 000 paid entries
Are dogs allowed to walk?
Dogs are allowed on the 5km and 8km walks only, only 2 dogs are allowed per walker.
We will have dog waterpoints along the route and a roaming mobile vet
Will there be Park & Ride Facilities?
Park n Ride busses will be available from the following places:
Sandton – R95.00
Melrose – R95.00
Nasrec – R95.00
Eastgate – R95.00
Monte Casino – R95.00
Clearwater – R95.00
UJ – R75.00
Are dogs and prams allowed on the Park & Ride busses?
Dogs and prams are permitted on the busses
Details
Date
Event Type
Area
|23 July 2017
|Walk
|Gauteng
Distance
Venue
Cost
|16-20km, 5km, 6-9km, Other Distances
|Marks Park Sports Club – Emmarentia
|15km: R190; 8km & 5km: R170
Contact Details
|Race Office | 011 017 2700 | walkthetalk@702.co.za
