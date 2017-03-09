Race name

702 Walk the Talk

When do entries close?

Entries are open to the first 50 000 paid entries up to 2 June 2017

 

What is the age limit for the walk?

5km – no age limit

8km – no age limit

15km – 14 years and above

 

What time does the walk start?

15km – 07:00

8km – 09:00

5km – 11:00

 

Can we enter as a team?

Yes, team entries are welcome, a team is 10 or more people  and can be entered online www.walkthetalk.co.za by clicking on “create a team”

Team entries close on 19 May 2017

How long do I have to make payment?

You need to pay asap because an entry without payment is invalid. We only accept the first 50 000 paid entries

 Are dogs allowed to walk?

Dogs are allowed on the 5km and 8km walks only, only 2 dogs are allowed per walker.

We will have dog waterpoints along the route and a roaming mobile vet

 

Will there be Park & Ride Facilities?

Park n Ride busses will be available from the following places:

Sandton – R95.00

Melrose – R95.00

Nasrec – R95.00

Eastgate – R95.00

Monte Casino – R95.00

Clearwater – R95.00

UJ – R75.00

 

Are dogs and prams allowed on the Park & Ride busses?

Dogs and prams are permitted on the busses

 

 

http://www.walkthetalk.co.za/faqs

Details
Date Event Type Area
23 July 2017 Walk Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
16-20km, 5km, 6-9km, Other Distances Marks Park Sports Club – Emmarentia 15km: R190; 8km & 5km: R170
Contact Details
Race Office | 011 017 2700 | walkthetalk@702.co.za

Got something to say?