The Crazy Store Magaliesberg Challenge

There’s a choice of route to suit the whole family – the 12km river trail is for beginners, the 22km traverses the lower slopes, which is ideal for most levels, and the 36km is a toughie, with big climbs, gnarly scrambles and thrilling descents. And for the completely CRAZY we have the 50km for the second year running. There’s even a kiddies dash on the farm.

You can spend the whole day at Van Gaalen Cheese Farm, relaxing on the veranda and vast lawns after the run, or indulging at the nearby restaurant and farm stall. There will also be lots of Crazy prizegivings (for each race) with cash prizes for winners and heaps of lucky draws.

Starting times:

7am – 50km runners climb onto buses, horse carts and tractors to transfer to their start.

7:15am – 36km runners start boarding 4 buses to the start.

7:30am – 36km runners buses depart. 50km race starts.

8 for 8:15am – 36km race starts.

8:30am – 22km batches start at the base camp venue of Van Gaalen.

9.30am – 12km batches start, also from base camp.

11am – Lunch starts.

12pm – Prize giving begins.

12 -1pm – 36km and 50km cut off at Greek church.

Pre-entries, available on www.energyevents.co.za, are open and close when sold out. Pre-entry, online, only (no late entries).

Details Date Event Type Area 13 August 2016 Trail North West Distance Venue Cost 11-14km, 22-41km, 42.2km and up, Other Distances Van Gaalen’s Cheese Farm - Hartbeespoort 50km: R695; 36km: R595; 22km: R450; 12km: R350 Contact Details Caeli Manuel | 021 424 4579 | info@energyevents.co.za

