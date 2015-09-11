Race name

The Crazy Store Magaliesberg Challenge

Magaliesberg Challenge

There’s a choice of route to suit the whole family – the 12km river trail is for beginners, the 22km traverses the lower slopes, which is ideal for most levels, and the 36km is a toughie, with big climbs, gnarly scrambles and thrilling descents. And for the completely CRAZY we have the 50km for the second year running. There’s even a kiddies dash on the farm.

You can spend the whole day at Van Gaalen Cheese Farm, relaxing on the veranda and vast lawns after the run, or indulging at the nearby restaurant and farm stall. There will also be lots of Crazy prizegivings (for each race) with cash prizes for winners and heaps of lucky draws.

Starting times:

7am – 50km runners climb onto buses, horse carts and tractors to transfer to their start.

7:15am – 36km runners start boarding 4 buses to the start.

7:30am – 36km runners buses depart. 50km race starts.

8 for 8:15am – 36km race starts.

8:30am – 22km batches start at the base camp venue of Van Gaalen.

9.30am – 12km batches start, also from base camp.

11am – Lunch starts.

12pm – Prize giving begins.

12 -1pm – 36km and 50km cut off at Greek church.

Pre-entries, available on www.energyevents.co.za, are open and close when sold out. Pre-entry, online, only (no late entries).

 

Details
Date Event Type Area
13 August 2016 Trail North West
Distance Venue Cost
11-14km, 22-41km, 42.2km and up, Other Distances Van Gaalen’s Cheese Farm - Hartbeespoort 50km: R695; 36km: R595; 22km: R450; 12km: R350
Contact Details
Caeli Manuel | 021 424 4579 | info@energyevents.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Ansunette Pelser

    Well organised, great vibe and a really enjoyable course. First Ascent gear in a goody bag is always a plus. Great race!

  • Gustav Oosthuysen

    Entry fee, folks is getting greedy. So I’ll run on my own.