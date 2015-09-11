Organised by Celtic Harriers in conjunction with Top Events.

“If you think your time today was good, wait until you run the Cape Peninsula Marathon / Half Marathon and find out how FAST you really are!”

The Peninsula is always a popular event with local runners, as it is an official qualifier for the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon and Comrades, many runners use it both to qualify and as their long training run.

Runners will also be pleased to know that the registration and number collection will take place in both the Southern Suburbs and Northern Suburbs.

Cash incentive of extra R5000 to the first person to break either the men’s or women’s existing marathon course record!

Venues and starting times: Main Road, Green Point (opposite Hotel Graeme); 42.2km: 5:15am; Bergvliet Sports Club, Childrens Way, Bergvliet (off Ladies Mile Road); 21.1km: 7am

Finish venue: Simon’s Town Naval Base

Pre-entries, available at www.topevents.co.za, close Sunday 5 February 2017. There will be no late entries. Number collections from Sportsmans Warehouse Tokai, Tygervalley and The Westin Hotel, Cape Town.

