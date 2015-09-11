Race name

Cape Peninsula Marathon & Half Marathon, presented by Takealot.com

Peninsula Marathon3

Organised by Celtic Harriers in conjunction with Top Events.

“If you think your time today was good, wait until you run the Cape Peninsula Marathon / Half Marathon and find out how FAST you really are!”

The Peninsula is always a popular event with local runners, as it is an official qualifier for the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon and Comrades, many runners use it both to qualify and as their long training run.
Runners will also be pleased to know that the registration and number collection will take place in both the Southern Suburbs and Northern Suburbs.

Cash incentive of extra R5000 to the first person to break either the men’s or women’s existing marathon course record!

Venues and starting times: Main Road, Green Point (opposite Hotel Graeme); 42.2km: 5:15am; Bergvliet Sports Club, Childrens Way, Bergvliet (off Ladies Mile Road); 21.1km: 7am
Finish venue: Simon’s Town Naval Base

Pre-entries, available at www.topevents.co.za, close Sunday 5 February 2017. There will be no late entries. Number collections from Sportsmans Warehouse Tokai, Tygervalley and The Westin Hotel, Cape Town.

Details
Date Event Type Area
19 February 2017 Road Run Western Cape, Western Province
Distance Venue Cost
21.1km, 42.2km 21.1km: Bergvliet Sports Club - Childrens Way - Bergvliet (off Ladies Mile Road), 42.2km: Main Road - Green Point (opposite Hotel Graeme) 42.2km: R145 (Unlicensed: R 190); 21.1km: R90 (Unlicensed: R130)
Contact Details
Top Events | 021 511 7130| info@topevents.co.za

Got something to say?

  • CrazyRunner

    I completed my second Peninsula half marathon on Sunday. Utter madness in that heat, but hey it was fun.
    I cannot fault the organisation. Well done to all involved and to the pace setters out there a big thank you for a tiring job, but please Mrs Pace setter slow down a tad, you are running just a wee bit too fast.

  • Martin Janse Van Rensburg

    Why are we not uploading route and race profile information onto these websites. This page has provided very little useful information for runners.

