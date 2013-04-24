We are hoping to have our best yet “classic country challenge” Cabbage Patch 2017 experience for entrants & spectators. There will be a Farmers Market, Kiddies Fun, Beer Garden, an all round brilliant family day in the country! Please visit & like our facebook page, www.facebook.com/ cabbagepatch

Starting times: 15km: Trail Walk: 2:30pm; Trail Run: 3pm; 5km Trail Fun Run: 3:10pm.

There are also 40km and 20km MTB routes for the non-runners!

Pre-entries, available at entryninja.com & Sportsmans Warehouse East London, open from the 11 January 2017 close on 9 March 2017. You can also enter on the day at venue from 11am.

Details Date Event Type Area 11 March 2017 Fun Run, Mountain Biking, Trail Eastern Cape Distance Venue Cost 15km, 5km Komga Showgrounds - Komga (35 minutes from East London) 15km: R100; 5km: R40, an additional fee of R20 per runner/walker in 15mkm events for temp licence Contact Details Bradley Malherbe | 073 755 3012 | cabbagepatchrun@gmail.com