The Cabbage Patch Trail Run
We are hoping to have our best yet “classic country challenge” Cabbage Patch 2017 experience for entrants & spectators. There will be a Farmers Market, Kiddies Fun, Beer Garden, an all round brilliant family day in the country! Please visit & like our facebook page, www.facebook.com/
Starting times: 15km: Trail Walk: 2:30pm; Trail Run: 3pm; 5km Trail Fun Run: 3:10pm.
There are also 40km and 20km MTB routes for the non-runners!
Pre-entries, available at entryninja.com & Sportsmans Warehouse East London, open from the 11 January 2017 close on 9 March 2017. You can also enter on the day at venue from 11am.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|11 March 2017
|Fun Run, Mountain Biking, Trail
|Eastern Cape
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|15km, 5km
|Komga Showgrounds - Komga (35 minutes from East London)
|15km: R100; 5km: R40, an additional fee of R20 per runner/walker in 15mkm events for temp licence
|Contact Details
|Bradley Malherbe | 073 755 3012 | cabbagepatchrun@gmail.com
