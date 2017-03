Race t-shirts to the first 2500 entries.

Starting time: 21.1km: 7am; 10km League Walk: 7:10am.

Medals and goodies bag for all finishers.

Entries available at Orlando Community Hall, Sweat Shops, Ampa Athletic Club on Tues, Weds and Thurs, from 4 – 6pm, and at Mofolo Park Run Saturdays from 7:30 – 9:30am. Or you can enter online at www.entrytime.co.za, until 20 March 2017. Late entries available on race morning, from 5am.

Distance & Entry Fee

Pre Entries (Closing 23 Mar 2017 ):

21km – 19 Yrs And Above – R 171,00

21km 60+ Grandmasters – R 136,00

10km 15 Yrs And Above – R 148,00

10km 60+ Grandmasters – R 125,00

10km Scholars – R 114,00

5km Adults – R 91,00

5km Scholars – R 68,00

6m Kids Dash For Water – R 15,00

Details Date Event Type Area 26 March 2017 Road Run Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km Elkah Stadium - Gumede Street – Rockville - Soweto R15 up to R171 Contact Details Lebohang Segoe | 082 747 1493, Setshedi More | 082 706 3017

