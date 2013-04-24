Please note: Entries are sold out.

The race aims to bring together the community in a vibrant 5km race. All ages are welcome and a neon look is encouraged. Prizes and entertainment at start and finish lines.

Starting time: 5km: 7pm.

Contact the ticket sales team on 079 789 3933, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ events/1093033934158478/ or email mikhaeel@27four.com for entries. Entries close on 22 February 2017 . 079 789 3933, visit the Facebook page

Collection of racepack (ticket) will be communicated to registered runners.

Follow #27fourNeonNite for updated details.

Details Date Event Type Area 04 March 2017 Fun Run Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 5km Signet Terrace - Lenasia R50 including race pack (neon running shirt, backpack and promotional items). Contact Details Lenasia Athletics Club | 079 789 3933, Mikhaeel Vawda -|074 314 2464 | mikhaeel@27four.com

