27four Neon Nite 2017

unnamed
Please note: Entries are sold out.
The race aims to bring together the community in a vibrant 5km race. All ages are welcome and a neon look is encouraged. Prizes and entertainment at start and finish lines.

Starting time: 5km: 7pm.

Contact the ticket sales team on 079 789 3933, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/1093033934158478/ or email mikhaeel@27four.com for entries.  Entries close on 22 February 2017
Collection of racepack (ticket) will be communicated to registered runners.

Follow #27fourNeonNite for updated details.

 

Details
Date Event Type Area
04 March 2017 Fun Run Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
5km Signet Terrace - Lenasia R50 including race pack (neon running shirt, backpack and promotional items).
Contact Details
Lenasia Athletics Club | 079 789 3933, Mikhaeel Vawda -|074 314 2464 | mikhaeel@27four.com

  • Neil Singh

    Hi hud i need 3 tickets because my son really wants to go and i won’t let him go to the other neon run because its unsafe pls contact if have tickets on 0832741824 or 083501750