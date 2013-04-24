27four Neon Nite 2017
Please note: Entries are sold out.
The race aims to bring together the community in a vibrant 5km race. All ages are welcome and a neon look is encouraged. Prizes and entertainment at start and finish lines.
Starting time: 5km: 7pm.
Contact the ticket sales team on 079 789 3933, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/
events/1093033934158478/ or email mikhaeel@27four.com for entries. Entries close on 22 February 2017.
Collection of racepack (ticket) will be communicated to registered runners.
Follow #27fourNeonNite for updated details.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|04 March 2017
|Fun Run
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|5km
|Signet Terrace - Lenasia
|R50 including race pack (neon running shirt, backpack and promotional items).
|Contact Details
|Lenasia Athletics Club | 079 789 3933, Mikhaeel Vawda -|074 314 2464 | mikhaeel@27four.com
Events rating
Rate this past event below
15
Got something to say?
-
Neil Singh