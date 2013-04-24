Race name

Filter Upcoming Events

    • All Types
    • All Types
    • Adventure Race
    • Beach Run
    • Biathlon
    • Colour Run
    • Comrades Qualifier
    • Cross Country
    • Cycle
    • Duathlon
    • Entertainment
    • Fun Run
    • Hike
    • Mountain Biking
    • Multisport
    • Obstacle Course
    • Off-Road Run
    • Orienteering
    • Pub Run
    • Relay
    • Road Run
    • Seminar
    • Swim
    • Track and Field
    • Trail
    • Training Run
    • Triathlon
    • Ultra Self Support
    • Walk
    • Wheelchair Race
    • All Distances
    • All Distances
    • 1-4km
    • 10km
    • 11-14km
    • 12km
    • 13-15km
    • 15km
    • 16-20km
    • 16km
    • 20km
    • 21.1km
    • 21km
    • 22-41km
    • 22km
    • 25km
    • 30km
    • 30km
    • 3km
    • 4.9km
    • 42.2km
    • 42.2km and up
    • 4km
    • 5-6km
    • 56km
    • 5km
    • 6-9km
    • 60km
    • 7-9km
    • 80km
    • 8km
    • 9km
    • Other Distances
    • See description
    • All Areas
    • All Areas
    • Boland
    • Border
    • Botswana
    • Central North West
    • Eastern Cape
    • Eastern Province
    • Far North
    • Free State
    • Gauteng
    • International
    • KwaZulu-Natal
    • Lesotho
    • Limpopo
    • Madagascar
    • Mauritius
    • Mpumalanga
    • Namibia
    • North West
    • Northern Cape
    • South Western Districts
    • Swaziland
    • Western Cape
    • Western Province
    • Zimbabwe
    • Start Date
    • End Date

The 20th Gift of the Givers Township Marathon

A flat and easy township marathon, which passes some historic landmarks including Freedom Park and Walter Sisulu Square.

The half marathon follows the same route as the 42.2km, apart from the final 3km, which is a gradual pull to the finish. The 10km follows part of the marathon route, a slow pull until the 4km mark, before it turns back along the same route, a gradual downward slope towards the finish.

Starting times: 42.2km, 21.1km & 10km: 6am; 10km Walk: 6:10am; 4km Fun Run: 6:30am.

Pre-entries, available on www.enteronline.co.za, close Tuesday 23 February 2016. You can also enter on Saturday, at the stadium, from 10am – 4pm, or on race morning, from 4am.

Details
Date Event Type Area
21 February 2016 Road Run Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 42.2km, 4km Eldorado Park Stadium - Cuming Road - Eldorado Park 42.2km: R190; 21.1km: R130; 10km: R90; 4km: R30; Temporary license: R25
Contact Details
Joe Morris | 082 443 3777 | townshipmarathon@gmail.com

Events rating

Rate this past event below

Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating

Rate this past event below

1
5
1 / 5

Got something to say?

  • Rose

    This website doesn’t open: http://www.gotgtownshipmarathon.co.za. Also, is it the 20th or 21st edition of the race?

  • Brian May

    One of the most expensive marathons and no reduced entry for GMs?