A flat and easy township marathon, which passes some historic landmarks including Freedom Park and Walter Sisulu Square.

The half marathon follows the same route as the 42.2km, apart from the final 3km, which is a gradual pull to the finish. The 10km follows part of the marathon route, a slow pull until the 4km mark, before it turns back along the same route, a gradual downward slope towards the finish.

Starting times: 42.2km, 21.1km & 10km: 6am; 10km Walk: 6:10am; 4km Fun Run: 6:30am.

Pre-entries, available on www.enteronline.co.za, close Tuesday 23 February 2016. You can also enter on Saturday, at the stadium, from 10am – 4pm, or on race morning, from 4am.

Details Date Event Type Area 21 February 2016 Road Run Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km, 42.2km, 4km Eldorado Park Stadium - Cuming Road - Eldorado Park 42.2km: R190; 21.1km: R130; 10km: R90; 4km: R30; Temporary license: R25 Contact Details Joe Morris | 082 443 3777 | townshipmarathon@gmail.com

Events rating Rate this past event below Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating Rate this past event below 1 5 1 / 5