T-shirts and caps to the first 300 entrants at Sunnypark. Goodie bags to the first 500 finishers.

Starting times: 21.1km: 7am; 10km: 7:15am & 5km: 7:30am.

Pre-entries, available at www.enteronline.co.za. You can also enter at the start venue on race morning, from 5am.

Details Date Event Type Area 21 March 2017 Fun Run, Road Run Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km, 5km Sunnypark - corner Steve Biko and Robert Sobukwe Street – Sunnyside - Pretoria Contact Details Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net, Lizzy | 073 295 1222

Events rating Rate this past event below Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating Rate this past event below 1 5 1 / 5