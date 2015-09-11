Race name

16th Sunnypark Right 2 Run/Walk

T-shirts and caps to the first 300 entrants at Sunnypark. Goodie bags to the first 500 finishers.

Starting times: 21.1km: 7am; 10km: 7:15am & 5km: 7:30am.

Pre-entries, available at www.enteronline.co.za. You can also enter at the start venue on race morning, from 5am.

Details
Date Event Type Area
21 March 2017 Fun Run, Road Run Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 5km Sunnypark - corner Steve Biko and Robert Sobukwe Street – Sunnyside - Pretoria
Contact Details
Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net, Lizzy | 073 295 1222

Got something to say?

  • John Grobbelaar

    Thanks for a nice race with a flat course and good water points. Marshalling was excellent.

    Would however recommend that the start of the various races should be kept seperate as advertised in the flyer and not simultaneously as was the case on Saturday.

  • Thabiso Nchabeleng

    Hi, how can we get our results for the 10km race? the ones on raceresults.co.za are not complete.