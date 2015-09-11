16th Sunnypark Right 2 Run/Walk
T-shirts and caps to the first 300 entrants at Sunnypark. Goodie bags to the first 500 finishers.
Starting times: 21.1km: 7am; 10km: 7:15am & 5km: 7:30am.
Pre-entries, available at www.enteronline.co.za. You can also enter at the start venue on race morning, from 5am.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|21 March 2017
|Fun Run, Road Run
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 21.1km, 5km
|Sunnypark - corner Steve Biko and Robert Sobukwe Street – Sunnyside - Pretoria
|Contact Details
|Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net, Lizzy | 073 295 1222
Events rating
Got something to say?
John Grobbelaar
Thabiso Nchabeleng