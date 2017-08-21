Speedsters Rock Sox!

Perfect conditions made for fast finishes at this year’s RCS SOX 3-Day Trail Run.

Athletes from all over the country travelled to the southeast Cape to participate in the sixth installment of the RCS SOX 3-Day Trail Run. The event, which is widely considered the most diverse three-day trail-running race in South Africa, took place from 5 to 7 August.

Conditions were perfect, and beautiful surroundings included mountains and forests. The final stage is a highlight: runners follow the edge of the magnificent coastline on the Garden Route, briefly run on the beach, and then cross an exciting 60m floating bridge over the Touw River.

The first pair to cross the bridge on day three, and the overall winners in the team category, was Imran Paya and Peter Tsawayo (their time: 7:14.15). The race has a long-standing relationship with the team’s club, Gugulethu Athletics, which encourages running in disadvantaged communities. Paya and Tsawayo were among five sponsored athletes.

The duo was followed by Ryan Eichstadt and Craig Smith in second place (7:27.34), and Guy Harker and Erik Westvig in third (8:34.40).

Ian and Carly Kent won the mixed team category (8:43.05). They were closely followed by second-placed mixed team Caitlin Lewis and Cobus van den Berg (8:52.56). Malcom Collins and Emily Muller took third (9:28.06).

The first female team was Sarah Frazee and Claudette Moore (11:31.19), in second place was Sonja Neethling and Yvette Venter (11:49.27), and in third, Christi Pienaar and Marni Van den Bergh (12:17.35).

In the full SOX solo male event, Franz-Erich Streicher took the lead on each of the three days (his overall time: 7:02.15). Terence Steeneveldt came second overall (7:42.59), and David Goncalves followed in third (7:51.47).

Top solo female was Dunya Ansems (7:44.40). She was followed by Maxine Reilly in second place (9:34.09), and Annemarie Cronje in third (9:58.24).

For complete race results, visit trisport.co.za. Entries for RCS SOX 2018 will open on 28 August 2017.