Records Fall At The 2017 Whale Of Trail

Near-perfect conditions, heated competition – and an abundance of whales. – By Bryony McCormick

The fourth Merrell Whale Of Trail started at the Potberg Environmental Education Centre – clear skies and roaring braziers welcomed 123 participants. Between them and the finish was 53km of singletrack, which included a combination of technical trails, smooth, fast-flowing ascents, undulating coastal paths and soft, sandy beaches. Accompanying runners was an enormous retinue of Cape Vultures and an abundance of Southern Right Whales.

The stacked elite field didn’t disappoint: the top-10 men chose to stick together on the first 7km climb, before Rory Scheffer broke away at checkpoint two, slowly increasing the gap between himself and the rest of the field.

“I kept looking over my shoulder, expecting the guys to catch up to me, which normally happens in the second half of a race,” said Scheffer, “but there was never anyone there.”

Scheffer extended his lead by 17 minutes, obliterating the men’s record by 49 minutes when he crossed the finish line at Koppie Alleen (his time: 4:49.46). Despite having put up a brave fight, two-time winner Melikhaya Msizi dropped off the podium pace to finish in fourth place, behind Christiaan Greyling (second place) and AJ Calitz (third place).

In the women’s race, Marie-Zanne de Kock flew out of the starting blocks, and quickly established a two-and-a-half-minute lead over her opponents. But Nicolette Griffioen, who was fresh off the Dodo Trail in Mauritius, kept De Kock in her sights. Then she made her move, managing to reel De Kock in by the 25km mark at checkpoint three.

Despite having to dig deep during the final 5km, Griffioen hung on. She won the women’s race, crossing the finishing line in a new women’s-record time of 5:37.51. She smashed the previous women’s course record by 30 minutes, and the previous men’s record, and finished in seventh place overall.

“I was hanging on in the last 10km,” Griffioen admits. “I constantly expected someone to catch up to me.”

Landie Greyling (second place) finished four minutes behind Griffioen, and Robyn Owen claimed the last spot on the podium.

“The trail was amazing and the singletrack is special,” commented Griffioen. “I loved the fynbos, the flowers and the diversity of the trails.”

But it wasn’t all about the elites. Every single trail runner who set out to tackle the race filled it with spirit, enthusiasm, highs and lows, hardships and smiles.

“It was great to see the competition up front, and the love for the trail that the elites exude. But it was even more incredible to see how it resonated throughout the entire field. All participants tested their limits; from the top runners to the last person to cross the finish line. It was a truly inspiring day out,” said race organiser, Graham ‘Tweet’ Bird.

As if to echo Bird’s sentiments, first-time finisher Aileen Anderson couldn’t share her stoke enough: “It was a privilege to run through such a beautiful area; especially at sunrise. I couldn’t help but feel privileged.”

Scheffer had this to say about the route: “An added bonus: you’re running alongside whales. I ran around a corner, and suddenly I saw this huge tail sticking out of the water!”