Nike Run Jozi 2013

On Saturday, 12 October, the inner cityscape of Johannesburg will be moved by 10 000 runners, who will be challenged to push to new limits in this year’s edition of Nike’s WE RUN JOZI 10km night race.

The night race, being hosted in the heart of Johannesburg’s central business district, offers runners a challenging course, of which a section on route splits, with half of the field running ‘Move Uptown’ and the other half ‘Move Downtown, for the same distance. Merging halfway into the race, the runners unite at the race village just after the finish line at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

During registration, runners must select which part of the split route they will run – ‘Move Uptown’ or ‘Move Downtown’. They will then receive a unique race day tee, colour coded to the split section on route. Every runner who crosses the finish line will receive a medal, gain access to the race village on the Square where they will be able to view the Nike+ leader-board as it updates live.

The Nike+ leader-board is a digital challenge on www.movejozi.co.za encouraging runners to run more and to collectively reach the South Africa target of 375 000 km by race day. The Nike+ Running app and chat features further enables runners to encourage each other in the lead up to race day. Runners must use the hashtag movejozi (#movejozi), to have their run captured on the leader-board.

Runners who joined Nike’s first training runs in August and ignited the #movejozi movement are invited to pre-register by way of a unique code sent to them and secure their spot in the WE RUN JOZI 10k race.

The online registration for Nike’s WE RUN JOZI 10 kilometre night race opens on Tuesday, 17 September at 10h00 via the official race page www.werun.co.za.

The race has two categories, namely Student and Open. The race fee for Students, with a valid student card, is set at R100.00 per person, and R200.00 per person in the Open category. Runners will receive a race pack including their official Nike WE RUN JOZI 10k race tee featuring their unique race number, and their own timing chip at the race expo ahead of race day.

A portion of the race fee is automatically donated to the development of Alex Butterflies, a running development programme for children in primary schools between the ages of 7 and 12 years. The programme, managed by professional coaches, seeks to inspire children to be physically active and develop children holistically through the introduction of running in a fun and safe environment. Alex Butterflies was founded with the proceeds from Nike’s WE RUN JOZI 10k race held in Johannesburg in October 2012, in which 20,000 road runners ran from Sandton to the heart of Alexandra Township.

With only a few weeks to race day, runners can enhance their training experience by joining the weekly Nike+ Run Clubs from the Nike Only Stores in Rosebank, Centurion Mall and Tyger Valley Centre. There will be two additional training runs in the city in the lead up to race day which runners can join via Nike’s social media pages on Facebook and Twitter @nikerunningza.

The City of Joburg is proud to once again be the host partner of the third edition of Nike’s WE RUN JOZI 10km race.

The race is one of 26 international races hosted within Nike’s We Run series with more than 350,000 anticipated runners taking over three billion strides from September to December 2013.