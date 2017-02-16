Greyling’s Going For The Win At Tankwa Trail

The second edition of the Tankwa Trail, kicks off on Friday and promises three days of fantastic running.

The Tankwa Trail’s challenging three stages (32km, 35km and 23km) will explore the orchards of the Koue Bokkeveld, the rugged slopes of the Witzenberg Valley, and the sandstone outcrops of the Gydoberg foothills.

Stage one is run on hard-packed singletracks, ideal for a fast-paced start to the Tankwa Trail. Stage two features sections of sandstone slick-rock shelves; a tranquil pine forest; and a 4km section of rocky singletrack, which is sure to be the toughest test of the 2017 Tankwa Trail.

After two long and hard stages, stage three will provide respite in terms of distance and altitude gained. The route weaves its way through the southern reaches of the Koue Bokkeveld, through to the foothills of the Gydoberg, which will provide the runners with a great view over the orchards and fynbos which stretch out towards the north.

South Africa’s top trail runners taking part this year include Landie and Christiaan Greyling, AJ Calitz, Givemore Mudzinaganyama and Edwin Sesipi to name a few.

“The Tankwa Trail is all about camaraderie and sharing fun moments with like-minded people after running on the unique Koue Bokkeveld trails. The Dryland team will also treat you to a luxurious, vibey race-village, scrumptious food and some proper rest and relaxation” explained Landie Greyling.

Christiaan Greyling is looking forward to what’s sure to be a fast-paced race as he will be teaming up with Calitz again to take on Mudzinaganyama and Sesipi.

For the elites, Tankwa Trail offers a unique mix of high-paced running and a very relaxed race village. It is the perfect stage race to kick off the season; a good test of form ahead of other major events.

Runners taking part can look forward to The Chill Zone where runners are invited to put their feet up, nap on a bean bag in the shade or chat about their experiences on the trails with their fellow runners over chocolate milk, fruit juices, spring waters, all manner of home-made treats and Fairview Wines and Cheeses.

Registration for the Tankwa Trail takes place on Thursday the 16th of February at Kaleo Manor and the racing kicks off on the morning of Friday the 17th of February at 06:30.

For more information, visit www.tankwatrail.co.za.