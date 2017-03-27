FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN Route Announced!

The FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN route for 2017 has officially been announced.

The 2017 race will start at Woodbridge Island in Milnerton, the route will take you passed key historic points including the Milnerton wetlands. Running along the coastline, runners will have the unique opportunity to run through Cape Town harbour with views that include Table Mountain and Lion’s Head, they will continue to the CTICC and Grand Parade before finishing at the Portside building in the heart of Cape Town.

There will be entertainment and vibe points along the route with water points at 3km, 6km, 8km and 10km.

The route changes will not influence the speed of the route. It remains reasonably flat with some hills in the City.

For more information, visit http://www.thecapetown12.com.