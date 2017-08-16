The Past, Present And Future of Comrades

As the Comrades Marathon heads towards its centenary in 2025, what does the future hold for South Africa’s most iconic race? RW Editor Mike Finch asks Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) General Manager Chris Fisher some important questions…

In 2018 the Comrades Marathon will celebrate its 93rd edition, and in 2025 its centenary. But in a running landscape in which shorter-distance races are growing massively along with huge female participation, ultra-distance events such as Comrades face the challenge of remaining popular and relevant, while maintaining a solid sponsorship base.

Since 2000, the Comrades has maintained a solid level of entries; but last year the event lost two headline sponsors, while the number of finishers – relative to entries – shows a dramatic drop-off.

Chris Fisher took over as Comrades General Manager on 1 April 2015. We asked him about the future of Comrades, international competition, and sponsorship – and the challenge of attracting a new, younger generation to the great race.

The Comrades men’s race has been dominated by South African runners for the last five years. What happened to all the elite foreign competitors?

They’re still there – five of the top 10 men this year were foreigners. But we believe SA runners have become more professional in their approach to training.

The number of novice entrants has declined. Is this a concern for Comrades?

Three years ago, 23% were novices. For the last two years this has been 33%.

But according to the official media guide, these are the novice numbers for the last three years:

2017: 6 391 (of 21 457 entrants, 29.8%)

2016: 7 201 (of 21 532, 33.4%)

2015: 7 143 (of 22 393, 31.9%).

Unfortunately, the media guide is printed prior to the final numbers. At the time of going to print it’s accurate, but changes happen thereafter. It doesn’t take into account all the substitutions.

You’ve lost two headline sponsors since last year. There are rumours that the race is in financial difficulty. What are the challenges facing Comrades, as a brand and financially?

Comrades is in a good space. Unilever chose not to renew, but Old Mutual took up their rights. Nedbank chose not to renew, and Bonitas , Toyota and Coca-Cola were very quick to assume their rights.

Having said that, it’s a tough market out there. Sponsors seek favourable returns on investment, and Comrades offers remarkable returns. That’s one of the reasons Comrades was voted Discovery Mass Participation Event and Discovery Brand of the Year last year.

All of our sponsors, suppliers and partners are afforded rights in return for cash, services, product, or other value in kind. We classify each sponsor, supplier and partner according to their contribution to Comrades. Each and every sponsorship right and/or activation has an associated cost.

The average age of the Comrades runner is 43. How does Comrades plan to attract a younger audience?

Our use of social media as a communication platform has increased tenfold in the last two years. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Comrades App are the go-to sources of information, for the younger generation especially. Here, we are following international trends. There has proved to be a massive appetite for information from these sources, and we focus a lot of effort on meeting this need.

This year, 21 457 runners entered but only 13 851 finished the race. How many started, and why was there such a big drop-off?

17 031 started and 13 852 finished, which is in line with previous years.

Is such a large entries-vs-finishers drop-off acceptable?

Comrades is an aspirational brand. Unfortunately, some runners underestimate the preparation required.

In 2017, only 4 169 South African women entered, compared with 15 430 men. Many races in South Africa now have more women entrants than men. Why is Comrades so male-dominated?

Ultra-marathons tend to be male-dominated.

Given that Comrades is very male-dominated, does CMA think there may be an opportunity to encourage more women to take part?

Absolutely. In our three-year strategy plan, we have identified an opportunity to grow female participants to 30 per cent.

With the proliferation of shorter-distance races in South Africa, where do you see Comrades being in five and 10 years time?

The more shorter-distance races there are in South Africa, the more potential qualifying events there will be for Comrades. Comrades will continue to dominate the South African road-running landscape. It is a race like no other.