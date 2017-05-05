Freshen Up At Comrades 2017

With less than 30 days to go to race day, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has issued the refreshment statistics for the 2017 Comrades Marathon.



CMA Race Director, Rowyn James has confirmed that 45 refreshment stations along the 86.73km route will provide the following:

• Coke – 30,350 litres

• Fanta / Crème Soda – 10,650 litres

• Coke paper cups (175ml) – 450,000

• Energade sachets (150ml) – 750,000

• Energade RTD bottles (500ml) – 51,360

• Water sachets – 1.875 million

• Bananas – 9 tons

• Oranges – 8 tons

• Biscuits – 1 ton

• Racefood honey nougat energy bars – 21,000

• Cooked potatoes – 3 tons

James says, “The health and well-being of our runners is paramount and we are exhausting all resources in ensuring that we cater to our athlete’s needs on the day. We would like to thank our sponsors and partners for coming on board and supplying the required refreshments and facilities; thus ensuring that this year’s Comrades Marathon is a memorable one for our runners.”

The 92nd Comrades Marathon takes place on Sunday, 4 June 2017. The race starts at the Durban City Hall and finishes 12 hours later at the home of the Golden Horse Casino, the Scottsville Racecourse.

Click here for more information.