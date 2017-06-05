Comrades: The Most Memorable Moments of 2017

For 92 years, the Comrades Marathon has been one of the most iconic running races in history. Here are some of our highlights from race day.



The Most Memorable Moments of the 2017 Comrades Marathon:

1. Hailing from Bulwer near Pietermaritzburg, Bongmusa Mthembu took a magnificent win in 5:35.31. Not since 1990 (Fordyce) has a South African won the Comrades more than once. He also became the first South African to win both an ‘up’ and a ‘down’ run since Bruce Fordyce in the 80s. Another interesting fact: South Africans have won the last six races.

2. Camille Herron was the first American female athlete since 1997 to become women’s Comrades champion, in a time of 6:27.35. Herron holds a Guinness World Record for running a 2:48:51 marathon in a Spiderman costume.

RELATED: Comrades: The Best Of The Quotes

3. Louis Massyn completed his 45th consecutive Comrades Marathon this year in a time of 10:59:36. Barry Holland also completed his 45th, and they are now in a three-way tie for the most finishes together with Dave Rogers.

Congratulations to Barry Holland, who celebrates his 45th #comrades2017 pic.twitter.com/28T4BoLGFg — Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) June 4, 2017

4. The final finisher was 46-year-old South African Tlou Mokoka (DIRCO Athletics Club) who finished in 12:00:00 and came 13,850th out of 17,031 starters.

The completely emotional and heart-breaking final 30 seconds of the 2017 @comradesmarathon. #comrades2017 A post shared by Runner’s World South Africa (@runnersworldza) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

5. South African Olympian Colleen de Reuck is 53 years old and finished seventh in a time of 06:55:36.

6. There were five South African’s in both the men and women’s top 10.

7. Tilda Tearle won the Comrades in 1993, and received her triple green number yesterday, she is the second woman to receive this accolade.

8. 13,851 people finished this year’s race out of 17,031 starters.

RELATED: Comrades Wrap: Bongmusa Makes History