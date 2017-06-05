Comrades: The Best Of The Quotes

Comrades: The Best Of The Quotes5 Jun 2017
Given the nature of the Comrades Marathon, it’s not surprising that the top athletes have some inspiring and motivational quotes to share after their race.
‘Comrades is a long distance, you can’t be serious the whole time. You need to enjoy your race.’ – 2017 Winner, Bongmusa Mthembu.
‘I didn’t realise it wasn’t the finish line when I hit the first mat! Thanks to the person who told me I wasn’t finished yet!’ – Women’s winner Camille Herron on how she thought her race was done before it actually was!
‘I’m happy with my performance. I almost pulled out at 20km, I was struggling with groin pain. The supporters helped so much! Today was one of the toughest days of my life, but I am happy to be the first South African woman home today.’ – Last year’s winner Charné Bosman.
‘My hamstring was bothering me today, Bongmusa picked up the pace when he saw me struggling! Congrats my brother.’ – Last year’s champion Gift Kelehe.
People who run the Comrades will never understand how much of an inspiration they are. Just the thought of doing something this difficult is inspiring….