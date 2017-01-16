Comrades 2017 Official Route & Distance Announced

The Comrades Marathon Association has announced the official distance of the 2017 Comrades Marathon as well as minor changes to the route.

On Monday, CMA Race Director, Rowyn James announced, “The officially measured and certified distance of the 2017 Comrades Marathon is 86.73km. With regards to the route changes, we will return to the original up-run course through Pinetown without any detours and follow the traditional route from the start outside the Durban City Hall all the way to Pietermaritzburg, except for the last 7km or so.”

James continues, “Just after the top of Polly Shortts, a revised route will be followed to the new finish venue of Scottsville Racecourse. The route is similar to the one of the 1998 and 2000 Comrades Marathons, with a few minor tweaks here and there.”

The 2017 Comrades up-run will be slightly shorter than the two most recent up-run routes. The 2013 route was 86.86km long while the 2015 route measured 87.72km.

James has also confirmed that the Scottsville Racecourse will serve as the finish venue for this year’s race. The landmark location served as the finish venue of both the 1998 and 2000 editions of the Comrades Marathon.

The Comrades Marathon Up-Run will take place on Sunday, 4 June 2017.

