COMRADES 2017: All You Need To Know!31 May 2017
Make the most out of Comrades weekend! From vital race information to where you can support, to where to park; here’s all you need to know about race day!
The 2017 Comrades up-run will be slightly shorter than the two most recent up-run routes. The 2013 route was 86.86km long while the 2015 route measured 87.72km.
The officially measured and certified distance of the 2017 Comrades Marathon is 86.73km. With regards to the route changes, we will return to the original up-run course through Pinetown without any detours and follow the traditional route from the start outside the Durban City Hall all the way to Pietermaritzburg, except for the last 7km or so.
The Comrades Marathon will be run on Sunday, 04 June 2017 starting at 05h30 and finishing at 17h30. The race is run from “gun to gun”.
EXPO & NUMBER COLLECTION
You must collect your (2) race numbers, t-shirt and goodie bag from the venue you have indicated on your entry form. Should you have placed an order for a ChampionChip with your entry form, please note that the chip will be in your race number pack and can ONLY be collected from the registration venue you have indicated. ChampionChip ordered with the entry form will NOT be issued before registration dates. Should you wish to use your chip for qualifying races before Comrades Marathon, please contact ChampionChip directly. These items will not be posted to you. It is important to note the following when collecting your race number package:-
- All runners must produce their ChampionChip when collecting their race number, with the exception of those who have ordered one with their entry form,in which case it will be in their race packs.
- All runners must provide proof of identity in order to collect their race number. ID book, Passport or Driver’s License.
- No race numbers will be issued on race day.
If you are unable to collect your race number package, a third party can collect this on your behalf providing they have a printed copy of Acknowledgement of Entry, the athlete’s ChampionChip as well as a letter of authorisation from the entrant. The person collecting the race number package must have identification. Runners may not claim their race number package after registration closes.
CHAMPIONCHIP
All entrants must run with their own ChampionChip. Runners MUST produce their ChampionChip when collecting their race number. All runners are required to wear a ChampionChip timing device on their shoes for the duration of the race. The chip must be registered in the runner’s name and NOT belong to someone else. Wearing another athlete’s Champion Chip will lead to disqualification.
RUNNING KIT
Runners are encouraged to wear club colours officially registered with their provincial bodies (however this is not compulsory), or unbranded running kits (ASA Rule 13.1). In the event of a team competition, athletes must wear their club colours as officially registered with their provincial bodies.
The two official 2017 Comrades Marathon race numbers must be worn on the front and back of your upper body garment throughout the race, and not on your running shorts, as this will result in disqualification. The sponsored cap which, which you will receive in your runner’s goodie bag, is the preferred (but not compulsory) branded headgear permitted on race day.
TIME LIMITS & CUT-OFFS
The race is run from “gun to gun”. The cut-off times for these points will be confirmed in the final race instructions. The CMA reserves the right to alter these positions. Runners will be required to board a rescue bus and be transported to the finish venue should they not have reached the cut-off points within the specified time.
Athletes must retire once ordered to do so by an official medical delegate or medical staff. [IAAF Rule 240 7]. Failing to obey these officials will lead to your exclusion in entering or participating in the 2018 race.
The cut-off points will be clearly sign posted and do not relate to the location of any timing mats or other markers along the route. Please note that these times and positions are subject to change should the organisers deem it necessary. The final cut-off is at 12 hours (17h30) and if you have not reached the Finish, you must leave the route and retire from the race immediately. Failure to do so, will result in disqualification.
SEEDING
SECONDING
The no mobile seconding rule will be very strictly enforced. No seconds may drive, cycle or run alongside any athlete on the route. The stand and hand rule, whereby a runner’s seconds may stand at any point on the route and hand refreshments to their athlete while they remain stationary, will apply. No seconds may travel on the route. No pacing will be permitted. Any transgressions will lead to disqualification. Any athlete being found carried along the route and/or before the finish line will be liable for disqualification. (IAAF Rule 144)With reference to IAAF Rule 144.2(b) athletes who are contention for any position or category prize are not allowed to be in possession of or use any form of mobile or similar device.
|2017 COMRADES MARATHON ROAD CLOSURE SCHEDULE
|Saturday, 3 June 2017
|AREA
|CLOSE
|OPEN
|Durban – Dr Pixley Ka Seme Str. (West Str.)
|between Dorothy Nyembe Str. (Gardiner Str.) &
|17h00
|07h00
|Samora Machel Str. (Aliwal Str.)
|Durban – Samora Machel Str. (Aliwal Str.)
|00h00
|07h00
|between Monty Naicker Str. (Pine Str.) &
|Anton Lembede Str. (Smith Str.)
|Sunday, 4 June 2017
|Sherwood – 45th Cutting
|04h00
|07h30
|Cowies Hill
|04h30
|08h30
|Pinetown & Fields Hill
|04h45
|09h15
|Kloof
|05h00
|10h00
|Hillcrest
|05h30
|11h00
|Botha’s Hill
|05h40
|11h30
|Drummond
|06h00
|12h30
|Cato Ridge
|07h00
|14h30
|Camperdown
|07h30
|15h00
|Umlaas Road
|07h45
|16h00
|Lion Park
|08h00
|16h30
|Ashburton
|09h00
|17h30
|Polly Shortts
|09h00
|18h00
|Pietermaritzburg – CB Downes Road, Gladys Manzi Road (Murray Road), Cleland Road, Blackburrow Road, Fairfield Ave, Ridge Road, Harwin Road, Taylor Road
|09h00
|18h30
For more information, visit http://www.comrades.com.
