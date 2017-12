2018 Comrades Training Programmes

Failing to plan is planning to fail. Your training for Comrades 2018 starts with a simple plan!

Whether you’re wanting just to finish or aiming for a Bill Rowan, follow our 2018 Comrades Marathon Training Programme month by month, and arrive on the start line ready for your best race ever.

DECEMBER:

> Bill Rowan (Sub 9) December Training Programme

> Bronze (Sub 11) December Training Programme

> Finishers (Sub 12) December Training Programme

JANUARY:

> Bill Rowan (Sub 9) January Training Programme

> Bronze (Sub 11) January Training Programme

> Finishers (Sub 12) January Training Programme

FEBRUARY:

> Bill Rowan (Sub 9) February Training Programme

> Bronze (Sub 11) February Training Programme

> Finishers (Sub 12) February Training Programme

MARCH:

> Bill Rowan (Sub 9) March Training Programme

> Bronze (Sub 11) March Training Programme

> Finishers (Sub 12) March Training Programme

APRIL:

> Bill Rowan (Sub 9) April Training Programme

> Bronze (Sub 11) April Training Programme

> Finishers (Sub 12) April Training Programme

MAY/JUNE:

> Bill Rowan (Sub 9) May Training Programme

> Bronze (Sub 11) May Training Programme

> Finishers (Sub 12) May Training Programme

