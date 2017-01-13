SPONSORED

We all have that one special training buddy – the one who forces you to get out of bed or checks up on your fitness progress.

Well now you and your training buddy can share the sporting experience of a lifetime. Discovery is giving away two multisport weekend experiences for the Discovery Get Active weekend in Cape Town.

You and your training buddy will win two tickets for the Discovery Duathlon Cape Town happening on the 12th of February 2017, as well as some other awesome fitness prizes. For the ‘out of towners’, you will also win flights and accommodation for you both!

Run-Cycle-Run your way through the iconic landmarks of the Mother City, and return home with unique fitness stories to share.

To enter, simply fill out your details and tell us why you deserve to win this awesome prize, in the form below.

WIN A Multisport Weekend With Discovery! Name and Surname *

Email address *

Contact number

Which city do you live in? *

Why do you and your training buddy deserve to win? *

Would you like to subscribe to our newsletters? Yes! Sign me up to Runner's World Extra (delivered every Tuesday & Thursday) Yes! Sign me up to the Promo Mailer database (for info on promotions or news from advertisers)

I have read the terms and conditions * Yes



TERMS & CONDITIONS: *Offer valid until 22 January 2017. No correspondence will be entered into. Prize is not transferable and may not be converted into cash. If email addresses are provided, you will receive promotional information from Media24. Winners will be notified by telephone or email, and will forfeit prize if unreachable or if prize is not claimed within one week of notification.

For more information visit Discovery Duathlon website.