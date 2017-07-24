Win 1 Of 10 pairs Of PUMA IGNITE NETFITS!24 Jul 2017
SPONSORED
PUMA has recently introduced their latest game-changing innovation, designed to accommodate runners’ needs when it comes to shoe fit.
The experts at PUMA have developed five different lacing options to offer support where runners need it most, but with the shoe’s unique lacing system, the styling possibilities are endless!
The five lacing systems include:
Standard lacing – for runners who need minimal support,
Stability lacing – for runners who need additional medial support,
Wide Foot lacing – for runners with wider feet that need extra room,
Narrow Foot lacing – for runners with narrow feet, and
Heel Support lacing – for runners who prefer a tighter fit around the heel.
Find out more about the PUMA IGNITE NETFIT.
Competition
To experiment with the infinite style options and win a pair of PUMA IGNITE NETFITS, enter the competition below.