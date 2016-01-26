Saucony Launches The Freedom ISO – And You Could WIN One Of Two Pairs Worth R2900 Each!

SPONSORED

Have you ever felt like you could run forever? Some refer to the feeling as a “runner’s high,” while others say it’s a “second wind” but at Saucony® it’s called the Freedom ISO™ and it delivers a running experience that not only starts amazing − it stays amazing − no matter how long your run!

Launched on February 1, the Freedom ISO is the first-ever performance running shoe with a full-length EVERUN midsole. Combined with Saucony’s dynamic ISOFIT™ fit system, the Freedom ISO delivers the one-two punch of Saucony’s award-winning tag-team technologies. The result is the brand’s most technologically advanced shoe ever created.

“Finding a new way to liberate and expand the running experience−free of boundaries, full of freedom − reflects our relentless commitment to both the runner and innovation,” said Tom Hartge, senior vice president of global footwear for Saucony. “The Freedom ISO sets the course for Saucony to create a whole new running experience that’s unlike anything before. It’s EVERUN unleashed, designed to make you want to run, while fully enjoying the feeling that you could actually run forever.”

The Freedom ISO’s full-length EVERUN foam midsole maintains cushioning properties three times longer than standard EVAs while returning 83% of the energy absorbed.

Adding to the extraordinary durability and flexibility of the Freedom ISO’s EVERUN midsole material, Saucony is pairing a TRI-FLEX™ crystal rubber outsole that also displays exceptional resistance to wear. Besides being resilient, the crystal rubber compound matches the considerable flexibility of the EVERUN foam, allowing for greater adaptation to different foot proportions and freedom of motion underfoot. In addition to the full-length EVERUN midsole, the Freedom ISO also incorporates EVERUN Topsole construction for even greater energy return and continuous, fluid cushioning with every stride.

Weighing in at 255g for men and 230g for women, the 4mm-offset Freedom ISO’s lightweight, racing-inspired ISOFIT sleeve creates a dynamic fit system while the breathable engineered stretch mesh upper and streamlined heel support frame add to the shoe’s impressive fit and lightweight performance.

“Our engagement with runners informs our execution,” said Hartge. “Our intent is to bring purpose and thought to every design element. The Freedom ISO, with its full-length EVERUN platform, moves the focus from equipment to experience. The true significance of the Freedom ISO is that all the elements come together in perfect harmony.”

