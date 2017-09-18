The 15 Best Instagram Shots From The CT Marathon

The 2017 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon didn’t disappoint! Near perfect weather, a great vibe and plenty of enthusiastic runners made for an awesome weekend of racing. Check out our favourite snaps from the day.

#capetownmarathon #fortheloveofSport #photography

A post shared by Jikelo Phandulwazi Phando (@phando_jikelo) on

Beyps… Let me Tell you about Cape Town Marathon. . 1. I asked God to give me legs today to run with and he came through. I didn’t get injured during the race my legs were just tired. Otherwise no pain. . 2. Muscle Memory is a thing you guys!!!! Like my longest distance for 2017 before this marathon was 16 km and now look at me, a while marathon done 😎. . 3. The strategy was… To smash the first 21.1 in under 3 hours so I can get breathing space for the next 21.1. Dammet Running Maths came to play today shem… I was calculating and calculating whilst running to pole to pole. Sub halala almost slipped from under my feet but I finished under cut off. . 4. The kilometres in Cape Town are long tjo 😱. I was never ready.

A post shared by Atlegang mosimanekgosi (@butatliruns) on

First marathon in over five years, so good to be back at it #ctmarathon A post shared by Mark Nilsen (@marknilsn) on

One last breathe… #ctmarathon #hahnertwins #lisahahner #raceisonfire A post shared by Anna Hahner + Lisa Hahner (@hahnertwins) on

Olympic torch going past at the start of the Cape Town Marathon #peaceflame #ctmarathon #ctmarathon2017

A post shared by Robert Miller (@panascape) on

And the #ctmarathon2017 is a go A post shared by Robert Miller (@panascape) on

#capetownmarathon nog vroeg in die race, #longstreet op. #capetown #marathon #race #running #run

A post shared by Jacques Lochner (@jacquesdawg) on

#capetownmarathon 2017

A post shared by Christof (@christofw) on

Got something to say?

Leave a Reply