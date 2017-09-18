The 15 Best Instagram Shots From The CT Marathon

Beyps… Let me Tell you about Cape Town Marathon. . 1. I asked God to give me legs today to run with and he came through. I didn’t get injured during the race my legs were just tired. Otherwise no pain. . 2. Muscle Memory is a thing you guys!!!! Like my longest distance for 2017 before this marathon was 16 km and now look at me, a while marathon done 😎. . 3. The strategy was… To smash the first 21.1 in under 3 hours so I can get breathing space for the next 21.1. Dammet Running Maths came to play today shem… I was calculating and calculating whilst running to pole to pole. Sub halala almost slipped from under my feet but I finished under cut off. . 4. The kilometres in Cape Town are long tjo 😱. I was never ready.

A post shared by Atlegang mosimanekgosi (@butatliruns) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:53am PDT