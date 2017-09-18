The 15 Best Instagram Shots From The CT Marathon

The 15 Best Instagram Shots From The CT Marathon18 Sep 2017
The 2017 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon didn’t disappoint! Near perfect weather, a great vibe and plenty of enthusiastic runners made for an awesome weekend of racing. Check out our favourite snaps from the day.
Cape Town put on a glorious morning for my maiden marathon ☀️ Great to crack a sub-3! ✅🚀🏃. . . . #runner #running #sub3 #ctmarathon #capetown #southafrica #marathon #pb #digitalnomad #travel #traveler #TFLers #instatravel #instapassport #instatraveling #instago #igtravel #travelgram #tourism
Beyps… Let me Tell you about Cape Town Marathon. . 1. I asked God to give me legs today to run with and he came through. I didn't get injured during the race my legs were just tired. Otherwise no pain. . 2. Muscle Memory is a thing you guys!!!! Like my longest distance for 2017 before this marathon was 16 km and now look at me, a while marathon done 😎. . 3. The strategy was… To smash the first 21.1 in under 3 hours so I can get breathing space for the next 21.1. Dammet Running Maths came to play today shem… I was calculating and calculating whilst running to pole to pole. Sub halala almost slipped from under my feet but I finished under cut off. . 4. The kilometres in Cape Town are long tjo 😱. I was never ready.
A post shared by Atlegang mosimanekgosi (@butatliruns) on
First marathon in over five years, so good to be back at it #ctmarathon
CT Marathon @ctmarathon #ctmarathon @sanlam_group #sanlam #capetown #marathon #run #running #start @ogilvyac #ogilvyac @zoomcpt #zoomcpt #instafit #instarun #instagay #instadaily #picoftheday @instagramcapetown @lovecapetown @meetsouthafrica @nikerunning @pumarunning #rungreen #run4peace #run4acause #ctmarathon2017 #runcapetown #citymarathon
One last breathe… #ctmarathon #hahnertwins #lisahahner #raceisonfire
It's an Ethiopian double as Bethlehem Moges wins the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon women's title #ctmarathon2017 live on @sabc2
And the #ctmarathon2017 is a go
Cape Town you Beaut! #marathon #marathontraining #stellenboschathleticsclub #stellenboschatletiekklub #letsgorunning #lifeofarunner #newbalance #compressport #1000kmchallenge2017 #1000kmchallenge #running #pushyourself #letsgorunning #capetownmarathon