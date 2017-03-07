Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Gets Gold!

It was announced on Tuesday that Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has officially been awarded IAAF Gold Label Status.

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is the first African marathon to achieve this accolade. Less than 35 IAAF Gold Label status marathons exist internationally.

From achieving IAAF Silver Label Status in year one to Gold Label Status in year three, Cape Town now appears on the global stage alongside cities such as Boston, New York and London. The next goal is to take the marathon to the next level as Africa’s major marathon.

To achieve gold, a host of requirements ranging from the event’s attractiveness (history and heritage of the race, city, country and continent); event marketing; athlete line-up (number of participants, elite field, prize money, equality and safety) together with technical issues including official times and results, route measurements, water stations, road closures, medical and doping requirements, amongst other, need to be complied with.

“Gold Label status is the highest and most stringent standard awarded by the IAAF, the international governing body of running. We are exceptionally proud that this accolade has been bestowed on the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.” says Sue Forge, General Manager of WPA.

“I have always been inspired and motivated by achieving excellence,” says Elana Meyer, race ambassador. “Today, I feel privileged and honoured to be an ambassador of the IAAF Gold Label Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It takes us a step closer to achieving our dream, and I will continue to embrace this event as a platform for change.”

Organisers are also hoping to increase the number of entries to 25,000 participants across all race distances and disciplines on offer. The event will once again host a 10km Peace Run, 22km and 12km Peace Trail Runs and a Fun Run, in addition to the flagship 42.2km standard marathon.

Aside from ensuring a better experience for participants, there will again be plenty of focus on entertainment for both runners and spectators along the route.

This year’s marathon, 10km, trail runs and fun run take place on the weekend of the 16 and 17 September.

Entries for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon are open, to enter, visit www.sanlamcapetownmarathon.com.

Think you’ve got it in you to run? Kick-start your training with our beginners marathon training programme.