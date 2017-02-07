Entries Open For 2017 Cape Town Marathon

Entries are officially open for this year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. The race takes place on the weekend of the 16 and 17 September 2017.

This iconic race is an opportunity for participants from both South Africa and around the world to run through the beautiful city of Cape Town.

Last year, 19,336 runners from 67 countries participated in the race, with the 42.2km standard marathon seeing 7939 entrants – including nine elite athletes from five different countries. The entry cut off this year will be 10,000 runners for both the marathon and the 10km.

The year’s events are:

• Sanlam Cape Town Marathon 42.2km – the classic Olympian 42.2km standard marathon distance. 17 September – 07h00.

• Sanlam Cape Town 10km PEACE Run/Walk. 17 September – 07h10.

• Sanlam Cape Town 4.2km PEACE Fun Run. 16 September – 12 Noon.

• Sanlam Cape Town 12km and 22km PEACE Trail Runs. 16 September – 07h45 and 07h00.

To enter or to find out more information, visit www.sanlamcapetownmarathon.com.