Cape Town Marathon Route Map & Road Closures

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is taking place on 17 September 2017 and the organisers have tweaked the route to make it faster and flatter, ideal to get your PB.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place on Sunday, 17 September 2017 with over 20,000 runners expected to take to the streets.

Roads and public-transport services near the 42.2km and the 10km routes will be busy and may be inaccessible on the day. Please allow additional travelling time as there may be delays.

MARATHON ROUTE:

10KM ROUTE:

The main transport impact:

Certain roads within the Atlantic Seaboard, CBD, suburbs (including Woodstock, Salt River, Observatory, Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands and Claremont) and Paarden Eiland will be closed from 04h00 to 14h00.

MyCiti and GABS bus routes will be affected in certain areas.

KEY ROAD CLOSURES

N1 outbound will be closed from Heerengracht to Koeberg Interchange from 08h00 to 12h00. This includes all exits, offramps and onramps, including:

Exit on elevated freeway from Nelson Mandela Blvd (traffic to detour via N2 and M5 to the N1 at Koeberg Interchange; traffic coming from Camps Bay, Kloof Nek, Gardens and Oranjezicht to detour via Orange Street (M3) and De Waal Drive, N2 and M5, to the N1; traffic coming from Sea Point to detour via Strand, N2 and M5, to the N1).

Exit at Heerengracht via FW de Klerk (traffic to return to Strand via roundabouts in Heerengracht/Adderley, to Nelson Mandela Blvd, N2 and M5 to the N1).

Exit at Christiaan Barnard (traffic to detour via Hertzog Blvd onto Nelson Mandela Blvd, N2 and M5 to the N1).

Entrance and exit at Lower Church Street (traffic to detour via Main Road, N2 (airport-bound) and M5 to N1.

Entrance and exit at R27/Marine Drive (traffic to detour via N2 and M5 to the N1)

R27/Marine Drive will be closed from the N1 to Neptune Street from 08h00 to 12h00.

Alternative routes:

Incoming traffic on N1 wanting to use the N1 offramps to R27/Marine Drive to detour at Koeberg Interchange, Koeberg Road, Section Street and Service Road, to reach Paarden Eiland, the R27 and the Container Terminal Entrance.

Incoming traffic on R27 wanting to access the N1 from the R27 to detour via Milner Street onto Service Road, via Section Street, Koeberg Road and the Koeberg interchange; alternatively, via Boundary Road to Koeberg Interchange onto the N1.

Access to Container Road for harbour vehicles will be via a contraflow on the R27 northbound between Paarden Eiland Road and Neptune Street.

Tennant Road will be closed at the Darling/Sir Lowry Road intersection from 06h30 to 08h25.

Alternative routes:

Southbound traffic on Christiaan Barnard wanting to cross Sir Lowry via Tennant Street to detour via Hertzog onramp to N2, to Keizergracht via the Searle Street offramp.

Northbound traffic on Tennant Street wanting to cross Sir Lowry to Christiaan Barnard to detour via Keizergracht onto the N2 via the Searle Street onramp, to the Strand or Hertzog offramps.

Sir Lowry/Victoria city-bound will be closed from Tennant all the way through to N2 from 06h30 to 09h05. This includes all cross-overs to/from all mountainside intersections including (but not limited to) Tennant Street, Searle Street, Mountain Road, Fairview Ave, Roodebloem Road, Browning Road and Anzio Road.

Traffic will be able to enter the area:

From the city via Sir Lowry Road.

From the N2 (airport-bound) via Liesbeek Parkway to Station Road.

From the N2 (city-bound) via Main Road offramp to Lower Main Road via contraflow.

Traffic will be able to exit the area:

To the city via New Market Street.

To the N2 (airport-bound) via Main Road.

To the N1, via Main Road, N2 (airport-bound), M5 to N1.

To Claremont via Main Road and Claremont Blvd.

Main Road city-bound will be closed from the N2 all the way through to Protea Bridge in Claremont from 06h40 to 09h40. This includes all cross-overs to/from all mountainside intersections including (but not limited to) Rhodes Ave, Woolsack Drive, Grotto Road, Klipper Road and Dean Street.

Traffic will be able to enter the area:

From the city via Main Road.

From the N2 (airport-bound) via Liesbeek Parkway contraflow to Durban or Belmont Road.

From the N2 (city-bound) via Main Road.

Traffic will be able to exit the area:

To the city via Liesbeek Parkway onto the N2 (city-bound) or via Main Road, Claremont Blvd, Protea Road and the M3.

To the N2 (airport-bound) via Main Road, Claremont Blvd and Protea Road to the M3; or via Belmont, Liesbeek Parkway contraflow to the N2 (city-bound), then the offramp onto Main Road and loop back to the N2 (airport-bound).

To Claremont via Main Road to Claremont Blvd.

Campground Road eastbound and northbound will be closed from Main Road to Keurboom, and Keurboom to Park Road, from 06h50 to 10h25. This includes all cross-overs to and from mountainside roads and intersections to Campground Road.

Residents can exit or enter the area via White, Myrtle, College and Queen to Belmont Road then from there to Main to access Claremont, or to Liesbeek contraflow to Station Road or N2.

Klipfontein Road intersection at Liesbeek Parkway crossing from Klipfontein Road to Durban Road will be closed from 07h10 to 10h40.

Alternative routes:

Traffic wanting to access Liesbeek Parkway from Klipfontein Road, Milner Road or Raapenberg Road to detour via the N2 to Main Road to Durban Road.

Traffic wanting to access Klipfontein Road and Milner Road from Liesbeek Parkway or Durban Road to detour via Liesbeek to the N2, left to Main Road, where they can U-turn and re-enter the N2 and access the M5.

Liesbeek/Malta from the N2 to Station Road southbound will be closed from 07h10 to 10h55, and Malta/Albert from the Station Road to Lower Main Road will be closed from 07h15 to 11h30.

Traffic will be able to enter the area:

From the city via Sir Lowry Road.

From the N2 (airport) via Liesbeek Parkway to Station Road.

From the N2 (city) via Main Road offramp to Lower Main Road via contraflow.

Traffic will be able to exit the area:

To the city via New Market Street.

To the N2 (airport) via Main Road.

To Claremont via Main Road and Claremont Blvd.

Albert Road will be closed from Lower Main Road to Lower Church Street southbound from 07h15 to 12h00. This includes all cross-overs from side roads and intersections (sea side) with Albert Road; and Salt River Circle (no access / entry to / from Voortrekker Road) and Lower Church Street (no access / entry to / from N1).

Alternative routes:

Access to Salt River from Voortrekker Road via Koeberg Road, Black River Parkway and the N2.

Access to Maitland from Voortrekker Road via Main Road, the N2 and Black River Parkway.

Controlled access to businesses in Voortrekker Road from Maitland side.

Traffic will be able to enter the area:

From the city via Sir Lowry Road.

From the N2 (airport) via Liesbeek Parkway to Station Road.

From the N2 (city) via Main Road offramp to Lower Main Road via contraflow.

Traffic will be able to exit the area:

To the city via New Market Street.

To the N2 (airport) via Main Road.

To the N1, via Main Road to N2 (airport-bound), M5 to the N1

To Claremont via Main Road and Claremont Blvd.

Hertzog Boulevard will be closed between DF Malan and Christiaan Barnard, and Christiaan Barnard outbound will be closed between Hertzog Blvd and FW de Klerk Blvd from 07h40 to 12h45.

Alternative routes:

Traffic leaving the city via Christiaan Barnard to detour at Hertzog Blvd onto Nelson Mandela Blvd, N2 and M5, to the N1.

Traffic leaving the city via Hertzog Blvd from Heerengracht to detour via DF Malan, left into FW de Klerk, left into Heerengracht, left into Strand Street, to the N2.

Walter Sisulu, Hans Strijdom and Riebeek Street between Buitengracht and Heerengracht will be closed from 07h45 to 13h05.

Alternative routes:

Traffic leaving the city from CTICC to exit via contraflow on Lower Loop, to exit right into Walter Sisulu to exit via Buitengracht.

Traffic leaving the city from Heerengracht side of Long to exit via Strand, Nelson Mandela Boulevard to N2. (Note that Long Street intersection of Strand will be closed from 07h00 to 08h00, after which traffic will be able to exit via Heerengracht, Strand to Buitengracht.)

Traffic leaving the city from Loop side of Long to exit via Strand, Buitengracht to N2. (Note that Long Street intersection of Strand will be closed from 07h00 to 08h00, after which traffic will be able to exit via Strand to Nelson Mandela Blvd to N2.)

Traffic entering the city from Buitengracht to enter via Strand. (Note that Long Street intersection of Strand will be closed from 07h00 to 08h00.)

Traffic entering the city from Nelson Manda Blvd to enter via Strand. (Note that Long Street intersection of Strand will be closed from 07h00 to 08h00.)

Beach Road inbound will be closed from Clarens to Helen Suzman from 06h15 to 08h40, and Beach Road will be closed from Helen Suzman to Haul from 06h15 to 08h40.

For more information, visit http://www.capetownmarathon.com.