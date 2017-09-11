Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: All You Need To Know

Make the most out of your weekend festival of running. From vital race information to where you friends can support, to where to park; here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s Cape Town Marathon (and all the other events). For more details, head to www.sanlamcapetownmarathon.com.



The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon fun run and trail runs take place on the 16th September and the Marathon and 10km take place on Sunday the 17th September 2017.

EXPO AND REGISTRATION

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Registration and EXPO will take place at The Lookout venue situated in the Waterfront. All registration, collection of your numbers and goodie bags will be dealt with at registration.

EXPO HOURS:

Thursday 14th September 2017: 2pm – 7pm

Friday 15th September 2017: 9am – 7pm

Saturday 16th September 2017: 9am – 5pm

Take time to visit the many stands to check out the latest in running technology or stock up last minute race day essentials.

PARKING & TRANSPORT

If you are coming to the event in your own vehicle, please allow enough time, and cater for heavy traffic in the area. Please do not park illegally and ensure that you have a plan as to where you will park. The Traffic Police will enforce the law, issue fines, and may tow away illegally parked vehicles.

Saturday 16th September 2017

Cars may be parked in the parking areas in and around the Green Point Common (ONLY & P4 will be open for Saturday). Participants can also pay to park at the V&A Waterfront.

Sunday 17th September 2017

Cars may be parked in the parking areas in and around the Green Point Common.

(PLEASE NOTE: Many of the roads in this area will be closed from 6.15am onwards – arrive early).

P1, P2, P4, P9, P10 & P12 parking areas are available for parking on a first-come-first-serve basis. Parking areas are to be accessed between 5am and 6:15am. Please take into account the road closures around the blue and yellow start areas.

P1 & P2 – access from Portswood Rd into Fort Wynyard Rd directly into the P1 entrance (via P2 parking area)

P4 – access via Vlei Road

P9 & P10 – access via Bill Peters

P13 – via Main Road

Participants can also park at the V&A Waterfront, which will be for their own account.

FREE MYCITI SHUTTLE – SUNDAY 17 SEPTEMBER ONLY

A free MyCiTi shuttle service will run between the Civic Centre and the Stadium Stations from 05h00 to 06h15 every 5 minutes and from 09h00-14h00 every 20 minutes for the return journey. Marshalls at the Stadium Station will direct runners to their appropriate starting points. Please note that this is a free service for all registered runners and we encourage you to make use of this service (Free entry – just show your number on entering the bus). This option means that you can find parking and gain quick, easy access to the start and back to your vehicle later.

Parking facilities have been provided for at Civic Centre and at the Grand Parade.

10K ROUTE MAP:

MARATHON ROUTE MAP

EVENT INFORMATION

TOG BAGS:

There will be a tog bag drop-off zone and pick-up zone at the start and finish for both of the Sunday’s events.

USED RUNNING GEAR:

Do you have some old running gear and wish to promote our sport within the neediest communities? We encourage you to bring your old kit on race day and drop it off at the “USED COLLECTIVE” drop zone at the tog bag drop-off points.

RACE INFORMATION

RACE NUMBERS & KIT:

Race numbers must be placed on both the front and back of your running vest. Pins will be supplied.

Race numbers are not to be worn on shorts.

Running in your athletic-club colours is encouraged (no club colours, no qualification for team prizes); non-club members must run in non-branded running gear.

Age group tags are indicated in the marathon race number and can replace the material age numbers.

SANLAM CAPE TOWN MARATHON SEEDING:

The letter in front of your race number indicates your seeding pen.

Age-group tags are indicated on your race number, and can replace material age numbers.

Please be in your designated seeding pen by 6:20am.

Please note that the 10km race will start at 6:50am, and will be routed down Granger Bay Boulevard, towards the Waterfront. We encourage participants to arrive early, and plan an access route prior to the race, as the start area will be congested.

TIMING CHIPS & TIMES:

Please make sure that your chip is in the registration pack (if applicable). Scan as you leave the registration area to make sure it is functional.

Lace your chip securely in the laces of one of your running shoes, or use a Velcro strap to fasten it around your ankle.

Wear your timing chip during the race to qualify for a position, race time and prizes. NO CHIP / NO TIME.

WATER STATIONS:

There are water stations situated at every 3km or less. Both Coca-Cola and water will be available. To find out more about how much water to drink on race day visit our website.

TOILETS:

There are toilet facilities at the start, at all water stations and at the finish. There will also be toilet banks at the following points along the marathon route:

On Civic Road – at 10km

On Rondebosch Common – 21km

At 26.8km, on Main Road, outside Groote Schuur Residence.

At the Grand Parade opposite City Hall – 33km

At Prestwich Museum – 37km

The following public toilets will be open for use:

The Company Gardens

Green Point Urban Park

MEDICAL:

Mediclinic are our medical partners, and will be looking after you on race day. For any medical emergencies call 021 417 4150.

There will be a full medical tent at the finish, and a medic with a golf cart will assist with potential collapses and transport runners to the race hospital.

Information relating to runners who have been admitted to the medical tent will be available at the information centre, located on the field at the finish.

SANLAM CAPE TOWN MARATHON:

At 21.1km, on Rondebosch Common.

At 26.8km, on Main Road, outside Groote Schuur Residence.

At 36km, at Government Avenue.

At 37km, Prestwich Museum precinct

There will be a full medical tent at the finish.

Several mobile ambulances or Medical Personnel will be stationed approximately every 5km along the route.

LITTER:

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon event is a climate neutral event. We are encouraging all runners to help us support our #DoNotLitter campaign. Please consider the environment and take action – here are some actions that you can assist us with;

Carry your own water (where possible) in a hydration pack or water bottle belt

Throw your used water sachets in the “CHUCK ZONES”. Please don’t litter by just dropping your water sachet in the road or on the pavement, the race will be providing many ‘Chuck Zones’ and ‘Bins’ so please ensure that you always look for one and dispose of your sachet in the bins provided, or carry the sachet till you can throw it away.

Dropping of sachets is NOT encouraged and NOT recommended – we are proudly a climate neutral event and we appreciate all the support we can get from you. Please encourage your fellow runners to support our “DO NOT LITTER” campaign

We aim to be sustainable and appeal to each and every runner to do their best to keep the City of Cape Town clean.

MARATHON CUT-OFF DETAILS:

SUPPORTERS – WHERE TO GO AND SUPPORT

To take part, simply make your way to one of the specially created SANLAM CAPE TOWN MARATHON SPECTATOR ZONES at the following points:

13km: Observatory Main Road (Outside Pick ‘n Pay Observatory)

Observatory Main Road (Outside Pick ‘n Pay Observatory) 15km: Rondebosch Main Road (Outside Nations Café)

Rondebosch Main Road (Outside Nations Café) 17.5km: Newlands cricket ground & Kelvin Grove

Newlands cricket ground & Kelvin Grove 19km: Michaels Restaurant

Michaels Restaurant 20.5km: Rondebosch Common (Opposite Red Cross Children’s Hospital)

Rondebosch Common (Opposite Red Cross Children’s Hospital) 22km: Rustenberg Girls High School (Rondebosch Common)

Rustenberg Girls High School (Rondebosch Common) 26km: Liesbeek Parkway – Black River Office Park

Liesbeek Parkway – Black River Office Park 26.5km: Salt River Circle, Woodstock

Salt River Circle, Woodstock 38.5km: FW de Klerk – battle of the bands – City Centre

FW de Klerk – battle of the bands – City Centre 39.5km: Loop Street outside Cullinan Hotel

Loop Street outside Cullinan Hotel 40km: Bree Street & Waterkant Bridge (Prestwich Museum Area)

Bree Street & Waterkant Bridge (Prestwich Museum Area) 41.5km: Somerset Road – Fanwalk, Green Point (opposite Mano’s Restaurant)

Somerset Road – Fanwalk, Green Point (opposite Mano’s Restaurant) 42.2km: Finish (Green Point A-Track)

Grab a cuppa and join those wonderful Capetonians that make this city such an awesome place to live – those who have taken up the initiative in creating these spectator zones: the communities, the sponsors, the needy charities and now you our unofficial ambassador!

TRAIL RUNS INFORMATION

START (both 22km and 12km):

PLACE: Green Point A Track (the same venue as the finish)

TIME:

22KM PEACE TRAIL RUN: 07h00

12km PEACE TRAIL RUN: 07h45

WATER STATIONS:

There will be water stations at the Glen Road and Signal Hill parking lots.

TOILETS:

There will be toilet facilities at the ablution block at the Signal Hill parking lot, as well as at the start and finish.

MEDICAL:

Mediclinic are our medical partners, and will be looking after you on race day. For any medical emergencies call 021 417 4150.

Static point and ambulance at Kramat on Signal Hill.

In the Greenpoint area, a mobile-doctor vehicle will cover shorter routes.

There will be a full medical tent at the finish, and a medic with a golf cart will assist with potential collapses and transport runners to the race hospital.

Information relating to runners who have been admitted to the medical tent will be available at the information centre, located on the field at the finish.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Please take note of the road closures in and around the start and finish areas – see road closure notification section

PARKING & TRANSPORT

Cars may be parked in the parking areas in and around the Green Point Common (P3, P5, P6 & P4). Participants can also park at the V&A Waterfront, which will be paid parking (Breakwater Parking Garage and The Lookout).

For more information, visit http://www.capetownmarathon.com/.