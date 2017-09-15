4 Best Quotes From The CT Marathon Press Conference

4 Best Quotes From The CT Marathon Press Conference15 Sep 2017
On Friday morning, the elite runners and celebrities attended the Cape Town Marathon Press Conference. The top athletes had some inspiring and motivational quotes to share before tackling their race on Sunday.
“My build up was slow from my injury, but I’m ready to start the race pain and injury-free!” – @irv87 🇿🇦 — Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017
Lebogang Phalula – “I’m looking forward to improving my time at the @CTMarathon and am hoping for 2:34:00.” #ctmarathon
“It’s a new challenge, I will respect the race, go for a 2:10:30, open the boosters & try my best.” Elroy Gelant on his debut @CTMarathon
“On Sunday at the @CTMarathon , the Kenyans will try run as one.” – Laban Mitai 🇰🇪
— Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017 “It’s a Gold Label status race, we need to run gold label times!” – SA distance legend Desmond Mokgobu. @CTMarathon — Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017
.@elanameyer introducing the brand new @CarrolBoyes @CTMarathon trophy 🏆 #ctmarathon pic.twitter.com/FxLqUXX9ka
Defending champ Ethiopian Asefa Negewo is back this year to reclaim his @CTMarathon title. He won in 2016 in 2:08:41.
The fastest in the women's elite field is Kenyan Agnes Jepkemboi Kiprop with a marathon time of 2:23:54.
The fastest runner in the @CTMarathon field is Kenya's Laban Mutai with a 2:08:01 marathon PB. #ctmarathon
5 of the elite male athletes have dipped under 2:10 in a marathon, all hoping to break the @ctmarathon record (2:08:41). #ctmarathon
This year, a flame symbolic of the one in Mandela’s cell, will be brought from Robben Island to send the @CTMarathon runners on their way.🇿🇦
