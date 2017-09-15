4 Best Quotes From The CT Marathon Press Conference

On Friday morning, the elite runners and celebrities attended the Cape Town Marathon Press Conference. The top athletes had some inspiring and motivational quotes to share before tackling their race on Sunday.

“My build up was slow from my injury, but I’m ready to start the race pain and injury-free!” – @irv87 🇿🇦 — Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017

Lebogang Phalula – “I’m looking forward to improving my time at the @CTMarathon and am hoping for 2:34:00.” #ctmarathon — Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017

“It’s a new challenge, I will respect the race, go for a 2:10:30, open the boosters & try my best.” Elroy Gelant on his debut @CTMarathon “On Sunday at the @CTMarathon , the Kenyans will try run as one.” – Laban Mitai 🇰🇪 — Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017 — Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017 “It’s a Gold Label status race, we need to run gold label times!” – SA distance legend Desmond Mokgobu. @CTMarathon — Runner’s World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017

Defending champ Ethiopian Asefa Negewo is back this year to reclaim his @CTMarathon title. He won in 2016 in 2:08:41. — Runner's World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017

The fastest in the women's elite field is Kenyan Agnes Jepkemboi Kiprop with a marathon time of 2:23:54. — Runner's World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017

The fastest runner in the @CTMarathon field is Kenya's Laban Mutai with a 2:08:01 marathon PB. #ctmarathon — Runner's World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017

5 of the elite male athletes have dipped under 2:10 in a marathon, all hoping to break the @ctmarathon record (2:08:41). #ctmarathon — Runner's World SA (@runnersworldza) September 15, 2017